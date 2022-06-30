Viral Video: Ants Carry Gold Chain, Internet Says 'Nothing Is Impossible'

The video has garnered more than 143,000 views.

Ants are common insects. They are surprisingly known for their massive strength and they are no stranger to lifting heavy objects. Proving this, a video showing ants carrying a gold chain has resurfaced online and has taken the internet by storm.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows a colony of black ants lifting up what looks like a gold chain and moving it along the way on rocky terrain.

Mr Nanda shared the short clip with the caption, “Tiny gold smugglers. The question is under which section of IPC they can be booked?”

Tiny gold smugglers ????????

The question is,under which section of IPC they can be booked? pic.twitter.com/IAtUYSnWpv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 28, 2022

This is an old video, which had gone viral last year too.

In the clip, a group of ants are seen carrying off the gold chain while walking between cracks as they usually would. The amazing moment captured on camera is clear evidence of nature in all its grandeur.

Since being shared, the video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered more than 143,000 views. It has prompted users to express their views. A user even hilariously responded to Mr Nanda. He wrote, “First need to identify their gender. If female it's their rights to be maintained & live with status. For men, no need to book a case, contact few state police & they will encounter on spot.”

As for other reactions, one user jokingly said that the gold chain “Can be retrieved by offering some sugar to them”. Another commented saying, “Under section of unity strong bonding and hard labour to eat food. Salute to ants to teach us this. Action is appreciation.”

“They are taking it for the ant queen,” wrote third. “See nothing is impossible Collective effort We can do anything Team sprit and team work will help us achieve anything,” expressed fourth.