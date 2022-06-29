Viral Video: Raccoon Family Gets A 'Drive-Through Treat'

The video has been captured in Ontario, Canada.

Videos of animals and their cute behaviour are a treat to watch. A video showing a family of raccoons at a restaurant's drive-through is a perfect watch to lift up your mood.

The video has been shared by ViralHog on Instagram with the caption: "A raccoon family gets a drive-thru treat."

In the video, a worker stationed there can be seen handing over meals to the raccoons and even throwing some extra food so that they can enjoy their delights in peace. An individual who witnessed the entire thing from a moving vehicle captured it on camera.

The woman captured the whole incident can be heard saying, "Oh my god I can't believe they are doing this, It is so wrong."

Over 67,000 people have watched the video so far, and the number is continuously rising. The post has 10,000 likes and many funny comments in the comment section as well.

"They have such discipline going one by one to get that food," wrote a user.

"Video is excellent with the sound off," said another.

While a third user commented, "They have better manners than humans."

Videos of raccoons are widely shared on social media. A recent viral video showed shows two raccoons playing with soap bubbles along with a dog.

The video was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter.