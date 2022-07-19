Viral Video: Chef's Chameleon Made Of Chocolate Surprises Internet

Picture shows chocolate reptiles sitting on the tree branch made of chocolate

A video that stunned internet shows making chocolate chameleon is gaining popularity on social media. The video is shared on Instagram on Monday by a well-known Swiss-French chef Amaury Guichon. He is a chef known for his pastry designs and chocolate masterpieces.

"Chocolate Chameleon!

Mother and baby chilling in the chocolate rainforest," reads the caption.

The viral video shows Mr Guichon is seen making different parts of the reptiles and the tree branch with chocolate first then assembling them together and giving a great finish to the creation.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 6 million views and more than 5.9 lakh likes in one day.

Users have flooded the comment section of the post with praising the artist and his amazing artwork.

"I'm blown away with the detail and precision put into each of these masterpieces," wrote a user while another said, "Wooooow... this is so incredible and amazing. Great work."

A third user wrote, "Looks very familiar to me!!!

Can't wait to see it next month when I visit."

Mr Guichon has been making great creations with chocolate. His videos frequently go viral on social media. He is a chef known for his pastry designs and chocolate masterpieces.

A video of the famous artist went viral last month showed a chocolate dragon in making amazed the internet. It was shared by pastry chef Amaury Guichon a well-known Swiss-French chef on Instagram and received nine million followers.

Mr Guichon keeps posting videos of his creative food items on social media. He has 9 million followers on Instagram.



