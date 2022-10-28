Viral Video: Cat Messes With Wild Deer, Gets Pampered At First But Kicked Out Later

Picture shows a wild deer pampering an adorable black cat.

A video of an adorable black cat teasing a wild deer has appeared on the internet and is too cute to miss. The video continues by showing the little cat teasing a wild deer by scratching on one of its hind legs. However, it's amazing to see the deer's reaction. It starts adoring the cute kitten after that.

The post was shared by a user named starfoxzeronie on the social media platform Reddit on Thursday, and the caption reads. "Cat Has no Fear While Messing with Deer. Deer was about to make Kitty test all those 9 lives in one vid."

The 34-second clip also shows the deer's extended staring at the cat before it begins licking it. The cat leaps back to the ground, but the deer continues to pamper it. A sudden moment comes when the deer rolls the cat with its leg, and the cat then runs away.

Since being shared, the video has received 7,800 upvotes and hundreds of comments in the post's comment area. Reddit users wrote about the cat's being lucky to get saved by the deer.

One user wrote, "If a deer ever got the chance, he'd eat you and everyone you ever cared about."

"That deer was an inch away from splitting that cat down the middle with that first kick. He probably would have eaten it then, "said the second one.

Another user commented, "That kick at the start made me flinch so hard. Lucky kitty."

Videos of cats and their adorable antics have been widely shared on the internet. Recently a video went viral showing a foster cat playing and fighting for a soft toy. The video went on to describe how the cat got a special toy pig intended for the infant and grew quite attached to it.

The video was posted by a user named Pearl's Ragdolls on Instagram with the caption, "The sibling rivalry for the stuffed animal pig will be ending soon."

After getting shared, the video garnered over 3.5 lakh views and more than 43,000 likes.





Featured Video Of The Day