Viral Video: Baby Elephants Give 'Trunk Cuddles' To Keeper, Internet Delighted

Animals may not know man-made languages but they surely know the language of love and empathy. A heartwarming video showing two baby elephants hugging their keeper in the most adorable manner is another reminder of this fact.

The short clip was shared on Reddit along with a caption, "Baby elephants love their keeper". It showed two baby tuskers wrapping their trunks around their keeper's body in an affectionate way.

Watch the video below:

According to the Original Poster (OP), the clip was filmed at Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Kenya. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 33,000 upvotes and thousands of comments.

One user wrote, "This must be the best feeling getting trunk cuddles." Another said, "Gosh I would love to have this relationship with these beautiful elephants! Simply the best!"

A third user commented, "This is just the content I needed to see today. DAY MADE and Heart Strings pulled to the fullest extent," while a fourth added, "I love seeing this bond! The trust and love these animals show him, they know he loves them!"

Meanwhile, in another adorable video, a US-based model recently had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The hilarious footage, shared by Storyful, showed the boisterous baby getting close to Megan Milan bumping her to the ground before rolling on top of her. The younger was stronger than he seemed as he even managed to tear the model's skirt by stepping on the hem.