Watch: Little Boy's Adorable Apology To Angry Teacher Melts Hearts On Internet

An adorable video of a little boy seeking forgiveness from his school teacher for misbehaving in class has gone viral on the internet. The clip, shared on Twitter on Monday, shows a little boy placating his teacher who seemed angry over the student's disobedience.

In the video, the boy is seen continuously apologising and promising the teacher that he wouldn't repeat his mistake. He is even seen kissing her many times on her cheeks and trying to win her affection back.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the teacher is heard saying, "Nahi aap karte ho, baar baar karte ho. Baar baar bolte ho nahi karunga fir karte ho (You repeatedly say that you will not do it, but still you do. I will not talk to you. You said once that you will not do it again, but you did)." Looking repentant, the little boy then hugs her and tells her, "Nahi Karunga, ma'am (I will not do it, ma'am)".

At the end of the video, the little student manages to convince the teacher, who then gives him a kiss in return. The school and name of the teacher are yet to be known.

On Twitter, the video has garnered more than 282,000 views and over 16,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with "cute" and "adorable" remarks.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, another video created a lot of buzz on social media. It showed a Delhi school teacher having a dance session with students on the last day of summer camp. The clip, which was shot inside a classroom, showed the students performing the evergreen song Kajra Mohabbat Wala from the film Kismat.

The video was shared by Manu Gulati, the teacher herself. As per her Twitter bio, Ms Gulati is "a proud Delhi government school teacher, a passionate mentor, a Fulbright Fellow and a PhD Scholar."