Mysterious 'Blue Goo' Creature In The Atlantic Ocean Baffles Scientists

The creature was spotted during an deep sea expedition.

The dark depths of ocean sometimes reveal incredible creatures that have so far remained hidden from the world. There have been videos that show weird holes on the seafloor and giant squids that rarely wash up on the shore. Now, another such video has baffled marine scientists who are trying to identify the "blue goo" creature seen in it. The clip was captured by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA's) Okeanos Explorer crew during a recent expedition in the Atlantic.

"Have you heard about the latest #Okeanos mystery? Seen multiple times during off St. Croix, this "blue #goo" animal stumped scientists, who thought it might be soft coral, sponge, or tunicate (but def not a rock!)," the NOAA Ocean Explorer said on Twitter.

The creature seen in the video has a denim blue colour and is seen with lumpy features across its body. In one look, it looks more like a puddle than a ghost.

As per the narrator of the video, the marine scientists have seen these creatures several times during expedition, adding that it could be a soft coral, tunicate or a sponge. They are waiting to collect a sample or send a high resolution image to experts to correctly determine what exactly this is.

"Scientists think it may be a soft coral, sponge, or tunicate...but at the moment, it remains a mystery," NOAA said on its website.

The Okeanos Explorer has the mission to explore the mid-Atlantic range to map the seafloor and study the geology and wildlife there. Using the remote operated underwater vehicle (ROV), scientists aim to shed some light on the unexplored regions of the ocean.