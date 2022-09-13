Video: Waterfalls Appear In California's Death Valley, One Of The Hottest And Driest Places On Earth

Numerous vehicles were reported temporarily blocked by the active flooding.

The aftermath of Hurricane Kay in the United States has led to more heavy rainfall and an unlikely sight - waterfalls in one of the driest, hottest places in the world.

"Storms fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Kay caused localised, heavy damage in Death Valley National Park on Saturday afternoon," National Park authorities wrote on Facebook on Sunday. They even shared a stunning video showing muddy waterfalls cascading down the mountainside by Badwater Basin.

Watch the clip below:

According to Newsweek, the Death Valley, which is situated on the California-Nevada border, is thought to be the hottest place on the planet, currently holding the record for the highest temperature ever recorded at 56.6 degrees Celsius (or 134 degrees Fahrenheit).

The region usually receives a mere 2.2 inches of rainfall annually. However, the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) reported that in August, the Death Valley received three-quarters of that in just a few hours, with more falling in September as a result of Hurricane Kay.

Also Read | Antarctica's "Doomsday Glacier" On Edge Of Disaster, Says Study. Here's What Will Happen If It Disintegrates

In a statement, the National Park Service (NPS) that due to the floodwater, Highway 190, the main road in and out of the valley, has a section of pavement missing across both lanes near Towne Pass. Rangers asked visitors to leave after receiving a warning about the storm one hour prior to its arrival from the National Weather Service.

The officials informed that numerous vehicles were reported temporarily blocked by the active flooding before the NPS road crew came to their aid. The officials added that some other park roads are still closed from the flash flooding.

Meanwhile, extreme weather events, including storms, heatwaves, wildfires, droughts and hailstorms, are expected to increase in frequency as the effects of climate change worsen.

