Viral Video: Adventurer Explores 165-Year-Old Coal Mine Through Narrow Tunnel

The man finally succeeds and ends up in a huge cave.

A video circulating on social media shows a man squeezing himself through a narrow opening into a long-abandoned coal mine. The footage, uploaded by an Instagram page called Underground Birmingham, has garnered over 50,000 views.

The clip starts with the explorer lowering himself into a small hole filled with loose rocks and sand. The tunnel appears cramped, with the ceiling barely offering space for the man to pass. Despite the tight squeeze, he manages to slide down and emerge into a surprisingly large cavern.

Watch the video here:

Using a headlamp, the explorer reveals the interior of the mine, complete with poured concrete and a brick wall. He identifies the space as a "very, very old" coal mine, estimating its age to be around 165 years old based on the date of entry, placing it in the 1860s. The video shows the cavern sloping downward, hinting at a potentially vast network of tunnels beneath the surface.

While the video has sparked curiosity online, it's important to note the dangers of exploring abandoned mines. These structures can be unstable, with risks of cave-ins, toxic gas pockets, and flooding.

Social media users who witnessed the bold move of navigating through that tunnel are also amazed by it and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

"I don't know how you guys do this. I get anxious just watching," commented a user.

"What are you going to do if you get stuck one day?" wrote another user.

"I'm out of breath just watching it... Definitely, congratulations to those of you who have psychological control and tranquility. I would have dug already to make more room before I went in," commented a third user.