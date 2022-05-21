Viral Video: 80-Year-Old Woman's Deadlift In Challenge To Her Grandson

An 80-year old woman does deadlifts in challenge to her grandson

A video is going viral on social media where an old woman can be seen doing deadlifts, which is considered one of the most difficult workouts.

The video was shared by ‘Punjabi Industry' on Instagram on Friday.

In the video, a boy can be seen making a video of his grandmother who is lifting a barbell on the terrace.

The child seems to get surprised by his grandmother's ability to complete the fitness challenge that he had given her casually.

The woman's identity remains unknown, but she did so in answer to a challenge from her grandson.

It has received over 4,000 views on Instagram and people have left comments on the post.

One user can be seen saying, “Where did you get this video from? She is my grandmother.”

Videos of old people have been frequently shared on social media. A video of 90-year-old man bowling for the first time in his life with his granddaughter went viral a few days ago. He had a spinal cord injury in his twenties and received little guidance or therapy to help him recover. He persisted and built a decent life for himself."

The video was shared by ‘ptwithdrea' on Instagram. The video received over 7,000 views and over 491 likes so far.

Last month, a video of an elderly woman dancing flawlessly to Pushpa Movie's song "Sammy Sammy" went viral, and the internet called her DJ Dadi.

