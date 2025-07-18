Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Revs Up Royal Enfield Continental GT 650- Watch His Reaction

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 holds a significant status in the Indian market among middle-weight cafe racers. The styling of the bike, combined with RE's legacy, acts as quite a magnet for young motorcycle enthusiasts. Probably, this is how it ended up with the popular gamer Soul Regaltos, and eventually got the Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's attention. In a video clip shared on social media, the leg spinner can be seen checking out the bike and reacting to its exhaust note.

The video begins by showing Yuzvendra Chahal coming close to the bike, and he is then asked to rev up the bike. At first, he did that hesitantly, but eventually the roaring exhaust note managed to impress the cricketer. It is worth mentioning that the sound of the bike is different from the stock version because of an aftermarket exhaust.

Also Read: Norton Drops Teaser For Its Upcoming Motorcycle Ahead Of November 4 Debut

This particular Royal Enfield Continental GT650 belongs to Snax Gaming, who is another popular gamer.After getting impressed by the exhaust, both gamers can be heard asking Chahal to test ride this motorcycle. The leg spinner was then seen sitting on the bike and again revving it and was shocked after listening to this thunderous exhaust note.

As mentioned earlier, the Royal Enfield Continental GT650 is among the most popular cafe racer motorcycles on sale in the Indian market. It comes at a starting price of Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) and goes up to Rs 3.52 lakh. The one in the video is the most expensive variant of the bike with chrome paint on the tank, called Mr Clean by the brand.

Powering this motorcycle is a 648-cc inline-twin air/oil cooled engine that generates 47 hp of power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm. This unit comes paired with a six-speed transmission. This same powertrain has been used by the brand on multiple other models as well, including Interceptor 650, Bear 650, and others.