Viral 'Shweta' Video Is Now A Hit Song. Listen To This Catchy Mash-Up

Musician Mayur Jumani turned Shweta's viral call into a hit melody.

Last week, a young woman named Shweta became one of the top trends on desi social media after she forgot to switch off her mic during a group call. Shweta's gossip session with her friend Radhika was consequently beamed live to over a hundred people on the call, who were heard repeatedly asking her to turn her mic off in a leaked video that went massively viral online.

After sparking thousands of memes, jokes and viral hashtags, the Shweta saga has now served as inspiration for a hit song too.

Musician Mayur Jumani turned snippets from the viral call into a song by setting it to a catchy tune. One of the most-heard dialogues during the call - "Shweta your mic is one" - becomes the refrain in this hilarious composition.

"So many requests for this since yesterday had to do it," wrote Mr Jumani while sharing the song on Friday. Listen to it below:

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has received over 87,000 'liked' and hundreds of amused comments.

"Incredible," wrote one person in the comments section. "Listening to this on loop now," another declared.

The mash-up even earned a message of appreciation from music composer Yashraj Mukhate, whose own musical compositions often go viral on social media. "Brooo kya mast melody lagri hai (Bro what a fun melody)," he posted in the comments section.

What do you think of it? Let us know using the comments section.