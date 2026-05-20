Viral Post Questions Keeping Huskies In India's 45 Degrees Heat: "If You Love Dogs, Adopt A Stray"

A viral social media post has reignited a heated debate in India over the ethics of keeping exotic cold-weather dog breeds in the country's extreme tropical climate. The discussion began after an X user criticised his neighbour for buying a Siberian Husky despite summer temperatures in many parts of India soaring past 45°C.

The post, shared by Pratish Sharma, questioned whether keeping Arctic breeds such as Huskies in Indian weather conditions amounts to cruelty. Sharma claimed that his neighbour, a government officer, purchased a Siberian Husky for nearly Rs 1 lakh last year, but the dog now struggles to cope with the intense heat.

According to the viral post, the Husky spends most of the day confined to an air-conditioned room just to remain comfortable. Even during short evening walks, the dog reportedly appears distressed by the outdoor temperatures. Sharma argued that many people buy such breeds as status symbols without fully understanding their biological and environmental needs.

"Now during 45°C summers, the dog has to stay inside an AC room just to survive. Even in the evening, it struggles with the heat outside. People say they love dogs, but then buy breeds that are not even meant for Indian weather, mostly for status and show off. If you genuinely love dogs, adopt a stray. India already has millions of dogs that are naturally adapted to this climate," the post read.

See the post here:

The post struck a chord online, with many users accusing pet owners of prioritising appearance and social prestige over animal welfare. People in the comments section pointed out that breeds like Siberian Huskies, St. Bernards, and Chow Chows are genetically adapted for freezing climates, not tropical heat.

Animal welfare advocates pointed the hypocrisy of importing cold-weather animals while millions of native Indian stray dogs, who are naturally adapted to the local weather, are left without homes.

The controversy has also brought to light a bigger problem of illegal breeding and pet abandonment in cities across India. In a number of cases over the past few years, Huskies and other imported breeds have reportedly been dumped by owners who found the costs and care too demanding.

Rising Incidents in India

One incident widely reported was in Hyderabad, where over 40 Siberian Huskies were reportedly dumped from a truck on a deserted road in nearly 40°C heat without food or water. Another incident was from Gurugram where a Husky allegedly became aggressive in the extreme heat and humidity while on a walk and attacked a resident. In another viral video from Kerala, a Husky puppy climbed into a refrigerator to beat the heat in Thiruvananthapuram.

Veterinarians and animal rights groups have repeatedly warned that keeping Arctic breeds in India can pose serious health risks. Siberian Huskies possess thick double coats designed to withstand temperatures as low as -50°C. Exposure to prolonged heat can quickly lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and potentially fatal heatstroke.

Experts say maintaining such breeds in India often requires constant air conditioning, intensive grooming, controlled exercise schedules, and expensive medical care. Many owners reportedly underestimate the financial and practical burden involved.

Animal activists have also expressed concern about breeders who continue to profit from the popularity of exotic breeds. Despite growing awareness about the challenges of raising such puppies in India's climate, they are sold for anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh.