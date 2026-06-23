Viral Post Claims Bengaluru Auto Driver Extorted 2 Village Teens For Rs 2,400: 'Snatched Their Mobile'

A Bengaluru techie has alleged that an auto driver threatened and extorted two teenagers visiting the city for the first time. In a now-viral social media post, a user named Sanu claimed the driver illegally demanded Rs 3,000 from the flustered teens and took them to an isolated spot and forced them to pay Rs 2,400 eventually. According to Sanu, the two boys, aged around 16-18 years, asked an auto driver to take them to a bus stand from where they could catch a bus to Hosur. The driver allegedly agreed to drop them for Rs 50 per head.

"Bangalore auto walas are brutal to innocent people! Hoping to earn their livelihood, two young boys from a village just reached Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) railway station. They took an auto to Attibele as they wanted to go to Hosur," Sanu wrote in an X (Formerly Twitter) post.

As the ride ended, the driver demanded Rs 3000 for a 35 km journey, which left the teenagers distressed and panicked as they called Sanu.

"In distress, they called me, but the driver snatched their mobile and now has it - not attending calls. They are here for the first time."

In a follow-up post, Sanu detailed that the teens managed to retrieve their phone but had to fork out Rs 2,000 after a lot of begging.

Tagging Bengaluru Police, Sanu shared a screenshot of the UPI payment made to the auto driver and urged the authorities to take action.

"Although they couldn't get the auto number, the goons did a mistake. As these guys didn't had cash, they asked to transfer via UPI. Here is the screenshot. And yes it's not 2000, they took ₹2400/- . @BlrCityPolice hope the UPI ID and name will be sufficient to find the auto driver."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'They Are The Worst'

As the post gained traction, social media users demanded strict action against the auto driver. "Please teach an example out of this goon. Auto thugs top the list of people who bring bad name to the city. A class rascals they are," said one user while another added: "If this happened as described, it's unacceptable. Overcharging and snatching someone's phone are serious allegations that deserve immediate police attention."

A third commented: “Bengaluru auto drivers are the worst. I thought Delhi were the worst but the auto drivers of Bengaluru bringing bad name to the city. Too much attitude and rash driving as if these rascals own the road."

A fourth said: "This is so traumatising. Just imagine you land in a new city to earn a livelihood, and as soon as you step out, you are looted. Not all auto guys are like this; in fact, there are a few who will go out of their way to help you."