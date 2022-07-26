Pilot Spots Mysterious Red Glow In Clouds Over Atlantic Ocean, Internet Links It To 'Stranger Things'

The mysterious red glow caught pilot and the crew by surprise.

A mysterious fiery red glow in the clouds, captured by a pilot as he was flying above the Atlantic Ocean, is going wildly viral on social media. The spooky video was captured last Friday and has sparked a debate among social media users. Some say it signifies the end of time, while others are comparing it with Upside Down, the nightmarish parallel dimension in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. The photos have been posted on several social media platforms, including Reddit.

The user who posted these images on Reddit quoted the pilot as saying that he has "never seen anything like it".

However, there are no details about the pilot or why he was flying over the Atlantic where he saw the eerie scene.

"The rift is open, the Kaiju are coming," a Reddit user commented. "If I'm not wrong, the first DOOM game was set in 2022, so this is it. There comes the demons. There is the end," said another.

"My first though was Stranger Things, especially after the last season," a third user said.

Some users, however, pointed towards a more practical reason - a fishing boat that uses red light to attract the fish. "I believe this to be fishing vessels using strong red lights to attract saury," said a user.

Saury fishing, traditionally practiced in the Pacific Ocean, involves the usage of huge LED lights to attract the fish. The lights allow the fish to be caught in the net.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, sauries are small fish, about 14 inches long, and are characterised by beak-like but weakly toothed jaws and a row of small finlets behind the dorsal and anal fins.

Found in tropical and temperate waters, they live near the surface and commonly jump and skim above the water.