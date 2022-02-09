Viral: A Heartwarming Exchange Between UK Woman And Her Afghan Neighbour

When his neighbour was not feeling well, an Afghan refugee in the UK went the extra mile to help her out

Sunday Blake shared a photo of the homemade meal her neighbour dropped off for her.

A British woman's post about her Afghan neighbour and his act of kindness has touched a chord with the Internet. Sunday Blake took to Twitter last week to relate how her neighbour - who recently fled Afghanistan - went the extra mile to do something thoughtful for her as she recovered after surgery. She revealed that the neighbour - who has not been named - dropped off a substantial homemade meal for her after learning that she was ill. 

"One of my neighbours is Afghan," Sunday Blake, who is an associate editor with a higher education policy platform, wrote on Twitter. "He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family," she added. Thousands of Afghans fled their country after the Taliban takeover in August last year.

Ms Blake said that the neighbour asked her in broken English why she looked "skinny". 

"(ESL - forgave him)," she added as an aside, suggesting that she did not mind his question as English is not his first language. ESL stands for "English as a Second Language".

When Ms Blake told her neighbour that she was ill and had recently had surgery, he surprised her with a thoughtful gesture and dropped off a homemade meal for her soon afterwards. "He just dropped this around. All homemade, including the yoghurt and bread," she wrote, sharing a picture of the meal which included spinach, okra, bread and yoghurt.

The post has gone viral on Twitter with over 56,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments. Praise and appreciation for the neighbour has poured in on the microblogging platform.

In a follow-up tweet, Ms Blake said that it was a "beautiful gesture of community" on her neighbour's part to share some of his culture as an act of care. 

