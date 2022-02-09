Viral: A Heartwarming Exchange Between UK Woman And Her Afghan Neighbour

Sunday Blake shared a photo of the homemade meal her neighbour dropped off for her.

A British woman's post about her Afghan neighbour and his act of kindness has touched a chord with the Internet. Sunday Blake took to Twitter last week to relate how her neighbour - who recently fled Afghanistan - went the extra mile to do something thoughtful for her as she recovered after surgery. She revealed that the neighbour - who has not been named - dropped off a substantial homemade meal for her after learning that she was ill.

"One of my neighbours is Afghan," Sunday Blake, who is an associate editor with a higher education policy platform, wrote on Twitter. "He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family," she added. Thousands of Afghans fled their country after the Taliban takeover in August last year.

Ms Blake said that the neighbour asked her in broken English why she looked "skinny".

"(ESL - forgave him)," she added as an aside, suggesting that she did not mind his question as English is not his first language. ESL stands for "English as a Second Language".

When Ms Blake told her neighbour that she was ill and had recently had surgery, he surprised her with a thoughtful gesture and dropped off a homemade meal for her soon afterwards. "He just dropped this around. All homemade, including the yoghurt and bread," she wrote, sharing a picture of the meal which included spinach, okra, bread and yoghurt.

One of my neighbours is afghan. He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family. He asked in broken English last week why I looked skinny (ESL - forgave him ????). I said id recently had surgery & was ill. He just dropped this around. All homemade, including the yoghurt & bread. pic.twitter.com/Lh3ePFKi4x — Sunday Blake (@SundayMargot) February 2, 2022

The post has gone viral on Twitter with over 56,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments. Praise and appreciation for the neighbour has poured in on the microblogging platform.

“If you're in trouble or hurt or need–go to poor people. They're the only ones that'll help–the only ones.” John Steinbeck, Grapes of Wrath. — Julie #JohnsonIsALiar (@julieakon) February 4, 2022

When you're healed, hoping you'll return each container filled with something yummy and lovely for him. I'm glad you have a good neighbour. — Lydia Kan (she/her) (@LydiaCourage) February 3, 2022

Reminds me of when we had to clear out my uncle's house after he died. His Pakistani neighbours kept checking in with us as we came and went and eventually said we should go in for some tea. Thinking tea and biccies, we walked in to find loads of samosas, pilau rice, chicken etc — Ben Smith (@myboysquiggle) February 3, 2022

I cried a little reading this. Don't know why. Maybe because I'm an immigrant as well. Or because I needed a reminder that people are good, are kind, are friendly. — Adeline???????? (@Adeline64408100) February 4, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Ms Blake said that it was a "beautiful gesture of community" on her neighbour's part to share some of his culture as an act of care.