Video: Women Design Rangolis Similar To Their Clothes, Harsh Goenka Calls It 'Amazing'

Industrialist Harsh Goenka frequently shares interesting posts with his 1.7 million followers on Twitter. This time too, the RPG Group Chairperson delighted social media users with a video of a "unique rangoli competition" in which the participating women designed their rangolis - a traditional Indian art form using coloured sand or powder to decorate a floor - just like the patterns and motifs on the dupattas of their sarees.

"Unique rangoli competition...amazing to see the crafts of our people," Mr Goenka captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

Unique rangoli competition…amazing to see the crafts of our people! pic.twitter.com/6dgSU6J42L — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 29, 2022

The 39-second-long video shows the brilliant artworks of women participating in the competition. They are seen standing next to their beautiful rangolis inspired by the designs on the clothes they are wearing.

Mr Goenka shared the clip on Thursday. He didn't reveal when and where the competition took place. However, the video definitely left internet users amazed.

The clip has garnered more than 45,000 views and thousands of likes and comments. Netizens flooded the comment section with clapping and thumbs-up emojis.

"Super talented ladies. Each Rangoli is mind-blowing," wrote one user. "Extraordinary creativity," expressed another.

A third said, "Very nice theme! Creativity knows no bounds." A fourth commented, "Astounded the competitors r so unique that the judge will have a difficult time thinking the winner."

