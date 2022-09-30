Viral Video: Passengers Break Into Impromptu Garba Dance At Bengaluru Airport

The official handle of Bengaluru Airport also reacted to the tweet

Thinking about how to spread the festive cheer? Take a cue from these passengers at the Bengaluru airport. A video of passengers performing Garba at Bengaluru airport has gone viral. A clip shared by Twitter user Divya Putrevu shows a group of passengers break into an impromptu Garba dance. The video perfectly brings out the flavour of Navratri.

Along with the video, Ms Putrevu wrote, "Just trust them when they say anything can happen in Bengaluru! Had my @peakbengaluru moment again at @BLRAirport. Crazy event by staff! Beautiful to see random travellers gathering just to play Garba."

The video showed a jubilant crowd participating in the dance performance, as onlookers were also seen sharing the enjoyment. The passengers are dancing in perfect synchronization.

Watch the video here:

Aye! Adding a cutu video too. Such good sync ✨🥹 pic.twitter.com/2D0jtF9qQR — Divya Putrevu (@divyaaarr) September 29, 2022

The video has amassed 3,769 views on the social media platform. The official handle of Bengaluru Airport also reacted to the tweet, "Hello, thank you for the mention! BLR Airport strives to be a pioneer in providing a great passenger experience. We love it when our passengers admire the effort!"

A person wrote, "Namma Bengaluru a melting pot of several cultures," another wrote, "Love the vibes!" The third commented, "Anything can happen here and that's why We love Bengaluru!"

Recently, a video of a group of women performing Garba on a Mumbai local train also went viral. The short clip shows a group of women showing off their Garba moves.