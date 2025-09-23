Video: Woman's Heated Argument With Cab Driver Over Drop-Off Divides Internet

A dispute between a cab driver and his passenger has gone viral, sparking a heated debate online. Dashcam footage shows the woman threatening to leave without paying the fare over a disagreement about the drop-off location, with the driver stating neither he nor she was going to become rich if the payment was not made.

In the now-viral clip, the woman is heard saying, "I'll leave without completing the payment," to which the driver responds that he will not move further as they have already reached the designated spot.

"Pata nahi kis manhoos ghadi mein teri cab book kari (Under what unlucky circumstances did I book your cab)," the woman then says, which irks the driver, who tells her to talk politely..

As the woman refuses, the two continue to argue until the woman leaves the cab without paying. "Mujhe koi dikkat nahi hai. Ma'am Rs 132 se na toh aap ameer ban jaa rahe, na main ban jaa raha. Uski tension mat lo (I don't have a problem with you not paying. Rs 132 won't make me rich, and it won't make you rich either. Don't worry about it)," the driver told the woman.

Watch the viral video here:

Not all women, but always women. pic.twitter.com/jf2GINptp0 — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) September 21, 2025

Also Read | Ukrainian Woman Reveals 3 Changes In Life After Marrying Indian Man: 'I Can't Imagine...'

Mixed reactions

As the video went viral, garnering over four lakh views, a section of social media users sided with the driver for maintaining his calm, while others stated that he could have dropped the woman off at her desired location.

"He could have just dropped her inside the lane instead of arguing so much and she could have been respectful to him. Drivers are not our slaves," said one user, while another added: "One dashcam can save you from disputes, fines and fraud."

A third commented: "Passengers, particularly women, are not always comfortable getting dropped off outside on the road. They may have luggage. What for one books a cab?"

A fourth said: "Her goal from the start was to avoid paying for the ride. She manipulated the situation to appear as though the cab driver was to blame."