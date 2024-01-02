Video: US Woman Collapses On Live TV After Winning $1 Million Lottery On New Year's Eve

She is the second consecutive North Carolinian to become Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year

A woman from United States' North Carolina collapsed on live television after it was announced that she became the first winner of Powerball Millionaire of 2024, New York Post reported. After the clock struck midnight, Ryan Seacrest announced the winning number during 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' leaving her overwhelmed with joy.

''Pamela! You're a millionaire!'' Mr Seacrest announced. Overcome with shock and excitement, Pamela Bradshaw fell to the ground and later got back on her feet with the help of the host and her daughter, Joanna Hinson. ''Oh my god!” she then screamed while hugging the host excitedly. ''I'm so blessed,'' she added as her daughter hugged her.

''The time is finally here...Our Powerball First Millionaire of the Year is...Pamela Bradshaw from North Carolina,'' official X account of New Year's Rockin' Eve wrote while sharing the video.

The time is finally here... 👀



Our Powerball First Millionaire of the Year is...



Pamela Bradshaw from North Carolina!

Notably, she is the second consecutive North Carolinian to become America's Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Ms Bradshaw, who hails from Clinton, was one of the five Powerball players across the United States who was chosen to try their luck at winning $1 million.

Before winning the mega prize, she won a VIP trip to New York City through a second-chance drawing held by the state lottery. This was the first time she had come to New York City, and also her first time flying on a plane, according to the NC Lottery.

''I cried on the plane ride and I cried at the Statue of Liberty. It's just been so incredible,'' she told the lottery.

When asked what would she do with the money, Ms Bradshaw said she wanted to use it to buy a home. ''I would love to have my own home that is mine and that I feel safe in. Not anything fancy or big, just a little cottage or something with one or two bedrooms,'' Ms Bradshaw told the lottery.

The host also revealed that Ms Bradshaw had said she would give a ''little bit'' of the money to her daughter Joanna.