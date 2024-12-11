Video: US Influencer Faces Backlash For Throwing Bundles Of Cash In Fire

A video of a US-based influencer tossing bundles of cash into a bonfire at his home is going viral on social media, drawing widespread outrage and disbelief. The video, shared on Instagram by Fedor Balvanovich, shows him casually burning money in place of wood to fuel a fire in his house. "I wish you extra luck," Mr Balvanovich, known for his ostentatious displays of wealth, wrote in the caption of his post, which has garnered more than 39,000 likes and over 1 million views.

In the video, Mr Balvanovich, dressed in a black coat, hat and sunglasses, throws large bundles of cash into a roaring bonfire. Instead of using firewood, he seemingly opts to burn bundles of banknotes - an act that has raised eyebrows on social media.

Take a look at the video below:

The comments on the post range from pleas for financial assistance to criticisms urging the influencer to appreciate the value of money, highlighting the disparity between those struggling to earn a living and those who can afford to display wealth so extravagantly.

"What is wrong with this man? Do you know what you've done? This money you've burned would've changed my entire life. Haba," wrote one user. "This bill is fake If it is real, do you have a disease that will burn you in the fire?" commented another.

"What do you want to prove!? I don't understand anything," wrote a third user. "Why does he do that when there are so many children without having to eat," expressed a fourth.

"Brother, don't burn money. I just need Rs 5 lakh to build a house," wrote one user. "Can you throw at me also!" commented another.

It is unclear whether the cash shown in the clip is real.

Mr Balvanovich has over 13 million followers on Instagram. He frequently shares videos showcasing his wealth. In one video, he is seen in a blue night robe, unloading bundles of dollars outside his house, where piles of money are already strewn about. After adding to the heap, he is seen wiping sweat from his brow, indicating the exertion involved in handling such vast amounts of cash.