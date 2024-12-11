Video: Kolkata Man Poses As Beggar To See How Much He Can Earn, Internet Divided

Reels or short videos on platforms like Instagram and Facebook have become the most popular content on social media. People often go to great lengths to get the most outlandish shots for likes and engagement online. Now, one such video of a man posing as a beggar to see how much he could earn in a day is going viral on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram with the caption "24 hours begging challenge," shows Kolkata-based vlogger Pantha Deb dressed in torn jeans and a T-shirt.

In the clip, the content creator first introduces his idea to his followers. He then sits under a bridge with a bowl in his hand, asking passers-by for money. The video captures him pleading for alms on the streets of Kolkata and at a bus stop. It also shows how the passers-by react to him begging.

At the end of the video, the content creator reveals that he managed to collect only Rs 34 throughout the day. In a heartfelt gesture, he also donates the entire amount to an elderly homeless woman.

Mr Deb shared the video a few days back. Since then, it has garnered more than 7,300 likes and over 200,000 views.

The video sparked a range of reactions from social media users. While some criticised the man saying that people would do anything for the clout, others praised his gesture of donating the collected money.

"People will do anything for the sake of reels," wrote one user. "This is peak unemployment," commented another. "New startup idea," joked a third user.

However, praising the man's gesture, one user wrote, "The ending won my heart." "Good experiment," said another.

Notably, Pantha Deb has over 2,500 followers on Instagram. According to his bio, he is a vlogger. He has shared more than 180 posts, mostly showing him playing pranks or experimenting. A while back he posted a video attempting to survive on the streets for 24 hours with just Rs 100.