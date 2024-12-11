"To The Principal...": Comedian Ravi Gupta And Singer Kaka's Hilarious Exchange

In the digital age, where stand-up comedy videos dominate the entertainment scene across languages like Hindi, English, and more, Ravi Gupta stands out as a name that brings a smile to countless faces familiar with India's comedy landscape. Ravi Gupta has gained immense popularity among social media users and comedy enthusiasts. His reels, shorts, and funny vlogs are so widely loved that they're garnering a following and momentum comparable to daily TV shows.

Living up to his reputation, Ravi Gupta recently shared a video featuring a light-hearted conversation with Punjabi singer Kaka in his endearingly broken Punjabi. The hilarious interaction had even Kaka bursting into laughter, creating a delightful moment for viewers. As expected, the video quickly went viral, much like Ravi's previous content.

"Kakaji is the gem of a person. Real artist, true gentleman," Ravi Gupta captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Fans flooded the post with comments, sharing their experiences and joy after watching the amusing clip.

"Every non-Punjabi friend reacts to Punjabi songs in this manner only," commented a user.

"Bro is not singing. Bro is writing an application to the principal ji," wrote another user.

"Kaka ji be like, I can't listen to my own song treated like this," commented a third user.