Vir Das Says He Lost His Voice Two Months Before Shooting New Netflix Special <i>Vir Das: Fool Volume</i>

Vir Das Says He Lost His Voice Two Months Before Shooting New Netflix Special Vir Das: Fool Volume

Vir Das: Fool Volume is set to start streaming on Netflix from July 18

Read Time: 2 mins
Vir Das in a still from his new Netflix special

International Emmy Award winner Vir Das is returning to Netflix with a brand new stand-up special, Vir Das: Fool Volume. As the title suggests, the special is quite different from all his previous ones as the actor-comic lost his voice months before he started shooting for this new project.

What's Happening

  • Vir Das has another Netflix stand-up special coming up, titled Vir Das: Fool Volume, billed as "his most personal project yet".
  • The special marks Vir Das's fifth stand-up special for the streamer.
  • Vir Das: Fool Volume is set to start streaming on the platform from July 18.

What's Special Different About Vir Das's New Netflix Special

"Netflix and I were about to shoot a special with a different theme. The universe had other plans. I lost my voice two months before that show. This is a show rewritten in silence and performed without rehearsal across the world. Turns out the voice in your head is way crazier than the one in your throat. A special that asks the important question: How much happiness do you share when it comes back? What does it mean for any of us to REALLY use our voice?" Vir Das said in a statement.

Vir Das And Netflix Go Way Back

In 2023, Vir Das became the first Indian comic to win an International Emmy Award in the best comedy category for Vir Das: Landing, his fourth Netflix special.

This was his second nomination at the International Emmys which he converted into a win. His first nod, also with the streamer, was for Vir Das: For India in 2021.

In A Nutshell

Vir Das is coming back to Netflix with his fifth stand-up special, Vir Das: Full Volume. The streamer has billed the special as his most personal special yet.

Vir Das, Netflix, Stand-up Comedy
