"Scared The Heck Out Of Me": US Influencer Finds Giant 8-Foot Snake Under His Office Desk

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Colorado influencer, Miracle Man Cash, found a large snake under his desk. He shared a viral video showing the snake entering and exiting his workspace. Initially fearing it was a rattlesnake, he learned it was a harmless bull snake.

A Colorado social media influencer, known as Miracle Man Cash, was left terrified after he found a giant snake curled up under his desk. In a viral video, he shared the startling moment the snake entered his space. The snake moved along the wall before slipping out through a glass door. Initially, Cash thought it might be a rattlesnake, but users in the comments section reassured him it was a harmless bull snake, common in Colorado.

"Omg I was working on a project and this guy slipped through the door and scared the heck out of me," the video was captioned on Instagram. "Oh my God, I just had a heart attack almost. Look at this. How do I get him outta here?", he added.

As the snake exited, Cash even encouraged it to leave, saying, "Good job, get outta there!"

Watch the video here:

As per FOX31, the snake was about eight feet long, believed to have snuck into the office through a door that was left about two inches open.

Bullsnakes, also known as gophersnakes, have distinct characteristics. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, they typically have a yellowish or cream-colored background with numerous dark blotches on their backs. One notable feature is the vertical plate at the opening of their windpipe. These snakes are also recognised for their impressive size, and they play a crucial role in their ecosystems as both predators and prey.

One user wrote, "Thank you for keeping the little guy safe and unharmed. They are very good at protecting and keeping the snake away."

Another commented, "Thank you for not killing her! I just showed my boys… so awesome! He just wanted to hang out."

A third said, "Beautiful bull snake!! He won't hurt you!! It's gotta be good luck."