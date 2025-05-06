US Influencer Blames Indian Cooking For Bad Smell In Apartment, Internet Calls Her Out

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Influencer Erika B seeks help for persistent odour in her apartment. Erika clarifies her love for Indian food but finds the smell overwhelming. The post sparked debate, with mixed reactions and accusations of insensitivity.

Lifestyle content creator Erika B has sparked a debate online after she took to Threads to seek advice on dealing with a persistent odour in her new apartment in Tampa, Florida. In her post, Erika claimed that the strong smell wafting through her home likely came from a neighbour cooking Indian food.

"My new apartment smells. It didn't when I toured it. I am assuming I have a neighbour who likes to cook curry, and it's somehow leeching through the vents," she wrote on the Meta-owned platform, asking followers for suggestions to tackle the issue.

While Erika clarified that she enjoys Indian food, she admitted the lingering odour in her home was becoming overwhelming. "I love Indian food, but this is too much. It smelled nice in here for a day after I had a housekeeper here and now it stinks again. We had the doors open for hours yesterday when the movers were here. I have plug-ins, I have an air purifier running. I don't know what else to do- it's seeping into everything. Helpppp," she added.

The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from users. While some offered cleaning tips, many accused the influencer of being culturally insensitive. Erika, however, defended her comments, reiterating that she loved Indian cuisine but was struggling with the persistent smell in her living space.

A user asked, "Does it stink or does it smell like curry?"

Erika replied, "It stinks like curry. And I love Indian food but I don't want everything in my apartment to smell like it."

"Guys, it's not rac*st to not want your entire house to smell like any food no matter how cultural it is. I loooove Jamaican food, but I would not want my house smelling like ackee and saltfish 24/7 lol," another user defended the user.

"Contact the landlord and ask them to bring maintenance with them to your unit so they can smell it. maybe they can do something about the ventilation and filters until then mix apple, orange and cinnamon in hot water on low to medium temp on stove is temporary help," the third user offered a solution.