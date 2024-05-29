Video: US Anchor Appears To Swallow Fly During Live Telecast, Internet Says 'Very Professional'

Internet users praised the anchor for her professionalism.

A video of a Boston 25 News anchor accidentally swallowing a fly live on the air is going viral on social media. According to SkyNews, the anchor, Vanessa Welch, was leading a newscast last week when the insect fell off her lower lashes and then right into her mouth. The whole incident was caught on camera. The clip showed Ms Welch appearing to swallow the insect and continuing to broadcast as if nothing had happened.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "News anchor on Boston25 Vanessa Welch swallowed a fly that flew into her mouth, but continued to talk as if nothing had happened."

Watch the video below:

⚡️🫶 News anchor on Boston25

Vanessa Welch swallowed a fly that flew into her mouth, but continued to talk as if nothing had happened.👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BNQJvhX284 — 🌕Nikita_X 🫶 (@Mister_Nikita_X) May 29, 2024

The clip has surfaced on other social media platforms as well. In the comments, internet users praised the anchor for her professionalism.

"Very professional and she really had no reaction or fear at all.. If there were more people, they definitely wouldn't have been able to do what she did. Probably her memorable moment," wrote one user.

"Poor woman! That is the deonthology of this profession! Good and bad things together," commented another. "Nah she needs a raise, she didn't even bat an eye," expressed a third user. "Not even fazed. Peak professionalism," noted another.

In the comments section, some users also said that the object which appeared to look like a black fly was actually just an eyelash that fell into her mouth. "Looks more like she is wearing individual strip lashes (like lashify) and one of them has detached and come off while blinking," commented one user.

Also Read | "300-Word Essay Ready": Video Of Content Creator Driving Car At 103 Kmph Goes Viral

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a heartwarming segment on pet adoption in Bolivia took a hilarious turn when a puppy decided to relieve itself live on air! The incident occurred during a broadcast on Channel RTP, leaving both the news crew and viewers utterly surprised.

A video shared online showed the anchor petting the adorable pup perched on her desk. Just as she encouraged viewers to consider adopting homeless pets, the canine delivered a rather unexpected message - right there on the desk. The flustered anchor momentarily looked away before her co-anchor offered some much-needed paper towels. The internet, of course, had a field day with the hilarious clip. One user quipped, "The pooch doing his thing and marking his territory."