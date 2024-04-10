Live TV Broadcast Interrupted As Dog Poops On Anchor's Desk In Bolivia

A video shared online shows the anchor petting the adorable pup perched on her desk.

A heartwarming segment on pet adoption in Bolivia took a hilarious turn when a puppy decided to relieve itself live on air! The incident occurred during a broadcast on Channel RTP, leaving both the news crew and viewers utterly surprised, the New York Post reported.

Just as she encourages viewers to consider adopting homeless pets, the canine delivers a rather unexpected message - right there on the desk. The flustered anchor momentarily looks away before her co-anchor offers some much-needed paper towels.

The internet, of course, had a field day with the hilarious clip. One user quipped, "The pooch doing his thing and marking his territory."

Another user commented, "Even the dog realises what journalism has become lately."

Several users commented that the pooch was nervous and may have consumed too many treats on set and managed to steal the show.

Meanwhile, a flight bound for Seattle, United States, was diverted to Dallas after a dog pooped in the aisle of the plane. The incident occurred on a United Airlines flight which took off from Houston on Friday.

A Reddit user, gig_wizard, shared a picture of the mess on the flight on the social media platform. "Dog had messy accident in the aisle right in first class. Plane diverted to DFW. Ground crew spent over 2 hours cleaning carpets with paper towels," the user said. The incident was later confirmed by the airlines to Business Insider.

"Smell made me ill. Gate agents kept yelling at passengers and the cabin crew. The smell never quite went away. First class toilet declared unusable as the dog mess was unresolved in there. Food went bad while on the ground so very few snacks left," the post continued.



