'300-Word Essay Ready': Video Of Content Creator Driving Car At 103 Kmph Goes Viral

Amid nationwide outrage over the Pune Porsche crash, a video has surfaced on social media showing a man fearlessly speeding in his car while mentioning that he has nothing to worry about despite driving at high speed. In the clip, the man, identified as content creator Gajodhar Singh Cool, was seen driving his Mercedes at a range of 80 to 103 kilometres per hour (kmph). He fearlessly pressed the accelerator of his vehicle while boasting, "I can drive anyhow. I am aware of the hack and have kept a 300-word essay ready. Now, no one can stop me."

The video surfaced in an apparent reference to the recent Pune incident, where a 17-year-old boy killed two techies in Kalyani Nagar and was granted bail within 15 hours of the accident. Initially, the court granted bail to the minor on conditions - he has to work with traffic police in Yerwada for 15 days, write an essay on accidents, undergo treatment for his drinking habit and take counselling sessions. This leniency sparked public outrage and may have influenced the content creator's behaviour seen in the video.

In the video, the content creator drafted an essay and claimed it to run 300 words long. The essay, apparently aimed to troll the Porsche case, was titled, "Porsche in Dahez (Dowry)".

The Instagram user shared the clip just a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 844,000 likes and over 12 million views.

Pune Porsche Crash

The Pune crash took place on May 19, when the 17-year-old, who had been drinking with his friends in two pubs to celebrate his Class 12 results, knocked down the two 24-year-old IT professionals in the Kalyani Nagar area. He was driving a Rs 2.5-crore Porsche at over 150 kmph.

At 17 years and 8 months old, the teenager was four months short of the legal age for driving and more than seven years shy of Maharashtra's legal age for drinking. He has been sent to a remand home till June 5 while his father is in police custody.