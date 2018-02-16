Video: Train Just A Minute Away, Child Falls On Tracks. Saved By Stranger Watch the shocking video

93 Shares EMAIL PRINT The young child was saved by a quick-thinking teen.



Meanwhile, Claudia Flora Castellano, the station manager who saw the incident unfold on monitors in the control room, immediately pressed the red button to stop the train that was about to pull into the station.



The whole incident was captured on camera. Watch it below:







Azienda Trasporti Milanesi, the company responsible for public transportation in Milan, identified the child as Mohamed.



In a tweet shared on February 14, they thanked Lorenzo and Claudia for their courageous gesture.

Tutti noi di Atm ringraziamo la nostra Claudia, l'operatrice della stazione M3 di Repubblica che ieri ha bloccato tempestivamente il treno in arrivo, mettendo al riparo da ogni rischio il gesto coraggioso di Lorenzo, sceso al volo sui binari per salvare il piccolo Mohamed. pic.twitter.com/7nBdpCuKfQ - ATM informa (@atm_informa) February 14, 2018

The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, invited Lorenzo and Claudia to his office following the incident to thank them.



"A few minutes ago, I received at Palazzo Marino Lorenzo and Claudia, the two boys who saved the child who fell in the subway. I thanked them warmly..." he wrote in a Facebook post on February 14.





According to







Click for more





CCTV footage from the Repubblica Metro Station in Milan, Italy, shows the moment a toddler fell down on the train tracks and was rescued by a quick-thinking teenager. Lorenzo Pianazza, an 18-year-old student, jumped onto the tracks after he saw a 2-and-a-half-year-old boy fall down just a minute before the train was scheduled to arrive, reports ABC News . Footage captured shows the young boy running towards the tracks from the platform and slipping down while his mother sits on a bench at the platform. Even as the child's mother and panicked bystanders gathered on the platform, Lorenzo jumped down to rescue him. After picking up the child and handing him to his mother, Lorenzo even found time to retrieve his toy.Meanwhile, Claudia Flora Castellano, the station manager who saw the incident unfold on monitors in the control room, immediately pressed the red button to stop the train that was about to pull into the station.The whole incident was captured on camera. Watch it below:Azienda Trasporti Milanesi, the company responsible for public transportation in Milan, identified the child as Mohamed.In a tweet shared on February 14, they thanked Lorenzo and Claudia for their courageous gesture.The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, invited Lorenzo and Claudia to his office following the incident to thank them."A few minutes ago, I received at Palazzo Marino Lorenzo and Claudia, the two boys who saved the child who fell in the subway. I thanked them warmly..." he wrote in a Facebook post on February 14. According to local reports , Lorenzo says that he does not feel like a hero and is overwhelmed by the gratitude and praise coming his way. "I did what anyone would do," he says.Click for more trending news