Video: Ticket Checker Of Vande Bharat Express Had A Narrow Escape In A Dramatic Fall

A ticket checker falls while trying to board a moving train.

At Ahmedabad station, a ticket checker for the Vande Bharat Express encountered a potentially fatal situation when the Mumbai-bound train's gates closed before he could board. The CCTV camera mounted on the platform captured the shocking visuals of the horrific incident.

The video of the ticket checkers's Narrow Escape From Death is going viral on the internet, Sending Chills Down social media users spines.

"Gates of the Mumbai-bound Vande Bharat closed at Ahmedabad station, and a ticket checker was left out. Desperate to get in, he attempted something that may have cost him his life. This is reported to have happened on June 26th," reads the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Video | Gates of Mumbai bound Vande Bharat closed at Ahmedabad station & a Ticket checker was left out. Desparate to get in, he attempted something that may have cost him his life. This is reported to have happened on 26th June. #Vandebharat#Mumbai#IndianRailpic.twitter.com/WvzuQDGudN — ABS (@iShekhab) June 29, 2023

The video shows how the Mumbai-bound Vande Bharat's gates closed at Ahmedabad station and the train began speeding away from the platform, leaving the ticket checker-who had been designated for the same train-out on the platform. He attempted to jump into the partially closed door in a last-ditch effort to board the moving train, which may have cost him his life.

In the video, he is also seen knocking on the window of the loco pilot before falling on the platform while trying to get into the train.