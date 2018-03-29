Video: Suspect Escapes Under Closing Jail Garage Door. Barefoot And In Handcuffs Scroll down to see the inmate's daring Indiana Jones-style escape from jail

Stunning surveillance footage shows an inmate make a daring escape from police custody outside a jail in the American state of Indiana. CCTV footage released to the public by the Porter County Sheriff's Office shows the man dart out of a police car and make a run for it as a garage door closes. Stunned police officers, who were just a few feet away, take a moment to gather themselves before pursuing him on foot. The suspect was recaptured two days later.The footage, provided by cops and posted on YouTube by The Times of Northwest Indiana , shows 25-year-old Michael Maldonado making his daring escape.Just over a minute into the video, he bursts out of a police car - just as the garage door slowly begins to close."It is believed at this time Maldonado jumped from the passenger seat into the driver seat and as the garage door was closing, he opened the driver's door and fled out under the closing garage door," write Porter County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post Shocked momentarily by what has just happened, two police officers then quickly take off after him. But the garage door has already shut by this time. Within seconds, the cops open up another door and chase the escaped suspect on foot - along with a police dog.The suspect was handcuffed at the time of his escape and dressed in sweatpants. He wasn't wearing any shoes.Police confirm that he was re-arrested two days later.Click for more trending news