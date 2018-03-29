Video: Suspect Escapes Under Closing Jail Garage Door. Barefoot And In Handcuffs

The footage, provided by cops and posted on YouTube by The Times of Northwest Indiana, shows 25-year-old Michael Maldonado making his daring escape.
Just over a minute into the video, he bursts out of a police car - just as the garage door slowly begins to close.
"It is believed at this time Maldonado jumped from the passenger seat into the driver seat and as the garage door was closing, he opened the driver's door and fled out under the closing garage door," write Porter County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.
Shocked momentarily by what has just happened, two police officers then quickly take off after him. But the garage door has already shut by this time. Within seconds, the cops open up another door and chase the escaped suspect on foot - along with a police dog.
The suspect was handcuffed at the time of his escape and dressed in sweatpants. He wasn't wearing any shoes.
Watch CCTV footage of the inmate's daring Indiana Jones-style escape below:
Police confirm that he was re-arrested two days later.
