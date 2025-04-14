Video: Singer Suffers Nasty Fall Attempting Backflip On Coachella Stage

Singer and songwriter, d4vd (pronounced 'David') suffered a nasty fall during a performance at Coachella as he attempted to land a backflip on stage, in front of thousands of viewers. The 20-year-old New York native, who shot to prominence in 2021 by making video montages of the popular videogame Fortnite, was performing at the Gobi stage during his Coachella debut.

Instead of the attempted backflip, d4vd landed on his back, squirming in pain as audience members looked on with shock. However, after taking a moment to regain himself, the singer managed to get back on his feet and finished off the set as the audience cheered him.

D4vd tried doing a flip during his Coachella performance and accidentally face planted 😭 pic.twitter.com/dSWZ2z1LD6 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 12, 2025

As the video of the incident went viral, social media users expressed their sympathy whilst also lauding d4vd for continuing his performance.

"Props to you for how you handled this. Turned a negative into a positive!" said one user while another added: "Bro even tried to play it off and kept singing lmao props."

A third commented: "Oh dear go. Please make sure you ain't got a concusssion."

The singer looked at the funny side of the incident as well by posting an image of a reflective-looking dog with the caption: "Humiliation ritual complete... see u next week coachella i love u."

humiliation ritual complete... see u next week coachella i love u pic.twitter.com/pBWmTqynJK — d4vd (@d4vddd) April 12, 2025

He later posted a video of himself practising the backflip, ahead of his next stage performance. "Training for the next one," wrote d4vd with the face with tears of joy emojis.

training for the next one 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0FUWk93y3d — d4vd (@d4vddd) April 13, 2025

d4vd, born David Anthony Burke, has gained popularity recently with hit tracks like Romantic Homicide and Here With Me. He was signed onto a record label in 2022 and reached number 60 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his next single.

Prior to his Coachella debut, d4vd told Billboard: "I went to the fitting yesterday. I had a little vibe check. Little vibe check. I picked out two, two fire outfits. You know, I'm excited. I'm hyped. I'm thrilled. I got all the adrenaline in my body already preparing me for Friday, but I'm excited."

Despite the accident, d4vd will be returning this weekend for round two of Coachella.