Video Shows Tourists Performing Garba Near Landslide-Hit Road, Draws Sharp Criticism

A video showing a group of Gujarati tourists performing Garba beside a landslide-hit road has sparked widespread criticism online, reigniting debates around tourist behaviour, safety awareness and social media culture. Notably, the tourists were travelling through a mountainous region when a landslide blocked the road, bringing traffic to a standstill. Several tourist buses and vehicles were stranded near the affected stretch as authorities dealt with the disruption.

Instead of waiting for the route to reopen, a group of tourists turned the delay into an impromptu Garba session on the road. Videos circulating on X and Instagram show them dancing while buses remain parked in the background, with the landslide site visible nearby.

The footage quickly went viral and drew sharp reactions from social media users, many of whom described the behaviour as insensitive and poorly timed given the circumstances.

Watch the video here:

While a small number of people defended the tourists, saying they were simply trying to keep spirits up during a lengthy delay, the dominant reaction online was one of disapproval. Many argued that the incident reflected a growing trend of travellers prioritising viral content and entertainment over situational awareness, safety, and respect for their surroundings.

One user criticised the group for treating a potentially dangerous situation as entertainment, arguing that people should show greater awareness and restraint in areas affected by natural disasters. Many users pointed out that landslides can lead to injuries, loss of life, and major disruptions for local communities. They argued that a location impacted by such an event was not an appropriate setting for celebrations or social media content.

Some users also raised concerns about safety, noting that landslide-prone areas remain unpredictable even after the initial collapse.

The controversy follows a series of other viral videos involving Garba performances in unusual locations. In recent months, social media users have criticised groups seen dancing on an airport tarmac near a VietJet aircraft in Vietnam, performing on the Great Wall of China, and creating disruptions at popular tourist spots such as Hanoi's Train Street and landmarks in Japan.