Video Shows People Cooking Food On Train Tracks Near Mumbai, Railways Reacts

Some people were sleeping on the tracks.

A video showing people cooking food on the tracks in Mumbai has gone viral on social media, promoting a response from authorities. The clip was recorded at Mahim Junction railway station, according to the handle that posted it on X (formerly Twitter). The video starts with a zoomed in shot of women sitting between the train tracks and preparing food on a stove and also shows some girls studying there. Children are also seen running around and some people sleeping nearby.

The video has amassed more than 21,000 views and many users have expressed concern in the comment section.

"Very dangerous please somebody action on it," commented one user. "When your life is on track literally," said another.

"It's related officers fault. They denied to attend this types of work at railway premises," a third user commented.

Others said they are sad to see the state of affairs and how they are putting their lives in danger.

The Divisional Railways Manager (DRM) of Mumbai Central took note of the video and directed authorities in Western Railway to look into the issue, which in turn directed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to take action.

The RPF responded to the X post and said its personnel reached the spot and "removed the beggars". "Staff advised to be watchful to keep the system free from such unwarranted activities," it further said.

Earlier this month, another video was shared on X that showed a member of the Railways housekeeping team dumping a garbage bag full of trash from a moving train onto the tracks.

The user had tagged railway authorities and DRM of Mumbai Division - Central Railway responded asking for the PNR and train numbers to take action against the staff.