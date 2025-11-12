Video Shows Elderly Woman Mocking Daughter-In-Law's Labour Pain In UP Hospital, Sparks Outrage

A video has gone viral on social media showing a mother-in-law in a Prayagraj hospital labour room yelling at her daughter-in-law during delivery preparations. The elderly woman was reportedly insisting that the pregnant woman have a natural delivery, even as the woman's husband and other family members were considering a caesarean section due to complications. In the video shared by the gynaecologist, the mother-in-law was also seen mocking the pregnant woman for crying and expressing pain during labour.

The incident occurred at a Prayagraj hospital, with the family traveling from Varanasi for the delivery. In the video, the woman can be heard saying, "Shut up or I'll break your mouth. How will you become a mother if you keep on crying like this?" The elderly woman also objected to the woman holding her son's hand, telling her to let go, as other family members tried to calm her down.

Gynaecologist Dr. Naaz Fatima who shared the video emphasised the need for family members to treat pregnant women with love and care during such stressful situations. She wrote on Instagram that, "One should speak lovingly at this time"

Here is the video:

Social Media Reactions

The incident sparked significant outrage on social media, with many users condemning the mother-in-law's abusive behaviour and the husband for not defending his wife in the delivery room.

One user wrote, "Hard to watch a pregnant woman being disrespected and no one saying a word. Another reminder that not every elder deserves respect, Age doesn't automatically make you wise or kind , Being older doesn't give you the right to be rude or for people who are saying that she is joking and having fun ( i am sorry she just gave birth to a baby its not the right to joke around her) . Being old is not free pass for bad behavior."

Another said, "You all see a problematic saas, i see problematic husband who had failed to take stand for his wife. He has failed as a husband in every extent."

A third user commented "This video was already traumatizing and then I saw men commenting with heart emojis and saying daant nahi pyaar hai. I feel sorry for their wives."

A fourth added, "How inhumane? She's going through pain but still smiling, how helpless! Dadi amma never got love from her husband and now she's jealous because the husband is holding her hands."