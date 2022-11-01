Video Showing Horseshoe Crab Helping Its Overturned Buddy Flip Is Winning Hearts On Internet

The post garnered nearly 40,000 upvotes and over 1,000 comments.

The internet is full of heartwarming animal videos. Be it a human helping an animal or an animal helping another animal, such clips usually leave social media users amazed. Now, one such video showing horseshoe crabs helping each other out is winning hearts online.

Shared on Reddit, the short clip showed a horseshoe crab displaying social behaviour by trying to get another upside-down horseshoe crab right way up again. "Horseshoe crab flips over another horseshoe crab," the caption of the post read, which garnered nearly 40,000 upvotes and over 1,000 comments.

The undated video made the internet go "aww". In the comment section, while one user said, "Teamwork at its finest," another simply wrote, "Helper friends".

"Everyone and everything is capable of kindness," commented third. "What an incredible creature," added fourth.

Horseshoes aren't technically crabs. They are much more closely related to arachnids like spiders and ticks than true crabs. They're part of the Subphylum Chelicerata and are further classified into Class Merostomata, which includes horseshoe crab species as well as eurypterids (sea scorpions).

The marine arthropods got their name from their horseshoe-shaped exoskeleton, called a carapace. They also have a tail, called a telson, which isn't poisonous or venomous and is mainly used to steer and flip themselves over in case they get stuck on their back.

Meanwhile, speaking of crabs, earlier this year, scientists discovered a creepy new type of crab that disguises itself by hair scraped from other sea creatures. The crab uses the hair to protect itself from other predators, said the experts. They create a coat by trimming the living sponges using their claws.

The crab type has been named Lamarckdromia beagle after Charles Darwin's ship. It belongs to the Dromiidae family, commonly known as sponge crabs.

