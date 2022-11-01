Video: Man Applying Nail Polish On Wife's Toes While Sitting In Train Leaves Internet Gushing

The video has accumulated more than 1 million views

When it comes to a successful relationship or marriage, there's no magic pill or a secret formula to make it work. All that is needed is a lot of hard work. A video is going viral on the internet which shows a man applying nail polish on his wife's toes. The couple can be seen sitting in a train compartment. Posted by an Instagram user, Dilip Solanki, this video will surely reinstate your faith in love.

Posted on October 16, the video has accumulated more than 1 million views on Instagram. The short clip shows a middle-aged couple sitting on two different berths on a train. Dressed in a saree, the woman rests her feet on the berth where her husband is seated. The husband patiently applies nail polish on her toes.

Watch the video here:

The internet loved the video and filled the comment section with heart emojis. A user wrote, "Cutest video on the internet today." Another user commented, "Now I just need a partner like this." "This is pure love," the third user wrote.

"No age for love I'm waiting for this movement in my life," the fourth expressed.

