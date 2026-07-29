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Video: Panic Erupts As Bull Charges Into Crowd During Maharashtra Event, 6 Injured

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, capturing the frantic moments as people scattered while the bull raced through the venue.

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Video: Panic Erupts As Bull Charges Into Crowd During Maharashtra Event, 6 Injured
The animal ran uncontrollably across the venue, creating panic among spectators.
  • A bull broke free during a Kolhapur bull-pair competition, injuring six people
  • The incident occurred in Bhadgaon village during a bull strength and fitness event
  • The bull charged towards the judges' platform, causing panic and halting the event
What caused the bull to become agitated at the event?

A traditional bull-pair competition in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district descended into chaos after a bull suddenly broke free and charged into the crowd, leaving six people injured. The incident took place on Monday in Bhadgaon village of Gadhinglaj tehsil, where locals had gathered for a healthy bullock-pair competition, a popular rural event held to assess the strength and fitness of bull pairs.

According to officials, one of the participating bulls became agitated during the evaluation process and suddenly bolted from the testing area. The animal ran uncontrollably across the venue, creating panic among spectators, participants and organisers.

As the bull charged towards the main judging platform, judges and event officials were forced to run for cover to avoid being hit. The unexpected turn of events briefly brought the competition to a halt as people scrambled to safety. The charging bull injured six people, including three local residents and three villagers, officials said. The injured were rushed for medical treatment. Their condition has not yet been disclosed.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, capturing the frantic moments as people scattered while the bull raced through the venue.

Watch the video here:

The bull's rampage came to an end after it fell into a nearby gutter, fracturing one of its horns. Local farmers and handlers then managed to calm and restrain the animal before taking it back home.

Following the incident, the organisers resumed the competition, which concluded without any further disruptions.

Authorities have not released additional details, and further information is awaited.

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