Video Of Woman Dancing To Bollywood Song Inside Delhi Metro Divides Internet

Even though Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has repeatedly issued warnings prohibiting the recording of videos inside train coaches, there have been several clips of many commuters still flouting the rules. This time, a video of a woman dancing to a Bollywood song inside a busy Delhi Metro coach has created a buzz among social media users.

In the video, the woman wearing a black see-through top and blue jeans was seen energetically dancing to Neha Bhasin and Bappi Lahiri's song 'Asalaam-e-Ishqum'. The woman in the short clip has been identified as Priya Sharma and the video was shared on her official Instagram handle.

Watch the clip below:

The video has now gone viral and received mixed responses. While some loved her dance and applauded her confidence, others tagged the official Instagram account of the DMCR and urged them to take appropriate action in addressing such behaviours.

"Nice try, but please don't attempt this again," wrote one user. "This needs to be stopped," said another.

A third user commented, "Nothing wrong with This ..she is doing exactly what she sees in the movies..if any of the Bollywood leading ladies do that or portray that it would not be a problem..but when it translates into your society there is a backlash... hypocrisy at its best".

"Super cool - why do some people object to everything? Chill guys," added fourth.

"Where are the CISF men?" asked another.

Notably, DMRC, earlier this year, asked commuters not to shoot videos inside Delhi Metro trains with a popular meme template. "Metro mein travel karein trouble nahi (Travel in the metro, do not cause trouble)," it said in Hindi.

DMRC posted a meme showing different kinds of headaches and their causes. The graphic showed how migraine, hypertension, and stress affect different parts of the head. The last one showed a person suffering pain in their entire head and the reason behind it was given as, "When you see someone dancing in metro."