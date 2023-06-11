British Soldiers Faint In Front OF Prince William Amid The Scorching London Heat

A member of the Grenadier Guards faints during the Colonel's Review

Three soldiers fainted on Saturday during the final rehearsal in front of Prince William for the annual Trooping the Colour parade, Fox News reported. The soldiers were wearing woollen tunics and bearskin hats in the nearly 30-degree Celsius London heat.

The temperature in London on Saturday was due to hit 30 C (86 F).

Prince William in a tweet, wrote, "A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W"

Conducting the Colonel's Review of the King's Birthday Parade today. The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today's conditions. pic.twitter.com/IRuFjqyoeD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today's conditions."

💂 At least three British royal guards collapsed during a parade rehearsal in London ahead of King Charles' official birthday as temperatures exceeded 88 degrees Fahrenheit pic.twitter.com/V0fLjROoD5 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2023

A military trombonist who fainted got up again in an attempt to continue to play. Moments later medics rushed to help him.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a hot weather alert for South England, BBC News reported.

The event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch's official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.