Prince Louis Steals The Show With Funny Faces At King Charles' Birthday Parade

Prince Louis, George and Prince Charlotte joined other royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a flypast in honour of their grandfather, King Charles's official birthday. It was a joyous and long-awaited occasion for many as it was the King's first parade since becoming a monarch. For the parade, King Charles joined 1,5000 soldiers, 300 horses and hundreds of musicians. However, Prince Louis's animated reactions stole the show.

Several pictures and videos from the parade have gone viral in which Prince Louis can be seen chatting with his parents at various points, tapping his hands on the balcony, cradling his chin in his hands and thrusting his arms before the Red Arrows Aerobatic Team of the Royal Air Force.

Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte & Prince of Wales enjoy the fly past on the balcony Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour.

Prince Louis and Prince George reactions during Trooping the Colour

The air display of some 70 military aircraft, following a 41-gun salute from nearby Green Park in central London, came after bad weather cut short a planned fly-past at Charles's coronation on May 6.

It ended with the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force's aerobatic display team, trailing red, white and blue vapours.

Earlier, Charles saddled up for the annual Trooping the Colour parade that marks the British sovereign's official birthday.

It was the first time the monarch has ridden at the ceremony since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1986.

Charles, who also took the royal salute, was followed on horseback as he inspected the troops by his eldest son and heir, Prince William, Charles' brother Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and sister Anne, Princess Royal.

Queen Camilla in a military-inspired red outfit, and William's wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who was dressed in green, followed in a carriage.

The colourful display of regimental precision and pageantry was the first of 74-year-old Charles's reign.

Charles's actual birthday is on November 14 but British sovereigns celebrate twice -- once in private and again in public.