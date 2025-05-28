King Charles Praises "Strong, Free" Canada Amid Trump's Annexation Threats

King Charles III calls Canada a "strong and free" nation in a major speech at the opening of parliament in Ottawa amid annexation threats from US President Donald Trump. The King, Canada's head of state, noted that the relationships of the North American country with partners, including the US, were changing, and he stressed the sovereignty of both nations.

"Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination, and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the government is determined to protect," the monarch said, adding that Ottawa was facing a "critical moment."

"The True North is indeed strong and free," he said, referring to Canada's national anthem.

The speech of King Charles, who had never publicly commented on Trump's repeated threats of making Canada the 51st US state, was closely watched for veiled references on the issue. Tensions with America were a theme throughout the King's speech, though the US president was never mentioned by name. The king referred to "the country that Canadians and I love so much" but did not name Trump, who has imposed tariffs on Canadian exports.

"The system of open global trade that, while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades, is changing," Charles said, in cautious words.

"We must be clear-eyed: the world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War."

The 76-year-old king is the first British monarch in almost 70 years to preside over the opening of the Canadian parliament. As Canada is a Commonwealth member, the king was invited by Prime Minister Mark Carney as the country's head of state for the opening of the new parliamentary session. His address at the Senate -- a former railway station that has been converted while parliament undergoes renovations -- was attended by past prime ministers, Supreme Court justices and Indigenous leaders in feather headdresses.

"Every time I come to Canada ... a little more of Canada seeps into my bloodstream - and from there straight to my heart...Canada has continued to set an example to the world in her conduct and values, as a force for good," he, accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla.

The monarchy is not a major factor in Canadian daily life, even though coins and bank notes feature the monarch's head and the country is defended by the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Royal Canadian Navy.

Trump's Threats

The British monarch's move to open parliament - a role traditionally left to the governor general, who is the monarch's top representative in Canada - is seen as a symbolic show of support for the Commonwealth nation, especially as Trump launched tariff wars, particularly targeting Canada.

Not to be outdone, Trump on Tuesday posted on his TruthSocial platform about annexing Canada -- eliding mention of King Charles -- by offering protection from his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defence system.

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State," Trump said, adding: "They are considering the offer!"

There was no immediate response from Canada to Trump's claims.