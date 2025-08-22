Trump Signs Order Creating Chief Design Officer Role, Establish Design Studio

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to establish a National Design Studio and create the role of a chief design officer to help improve the "usability and aesthetics" of Federal digital and physical services.

The studio will advise agencies on how to reduce duplicative design costs and use standardised design on sites where people interact with the government, according to the order.

"There is a high financial cost to maintaining legacy systems, to say nothing of the cost in time lost by the American public trying to navigate them. It is time to fill the digital potholes across our Nation," Trump said in the order.

The order did not name the chief design officer.

