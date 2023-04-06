Video Of Woman Dancing To Bhojpuri Song At Delhi Metro Station Divides The Internet

The woman in the clip has beenidentified as Avnikarish

These days, several videos from the Delhi Metro have created quite a buzz on the internet. After a video of a woman wearing a bra and a miniskirt while traveling in the Delhi Metro went viral, another video of a woman dancing at a Delhi metro station is gaining traction online.

In the video, the woman dressed in a red saree was seen energetically dancing to a Bhojpuri song at a Delhi metro station. She can be seen grooving to the Bhojpuri song Saj Ke Sawar Ke, sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. The woman in the clip has been identified as Avnikarish and the video is shared on her official Instagram handle.

In the post's caption, Avnikarish wrote, "Yar bot himmat chiye metro mein dance krne ki (One needs a lot of guts to dance in the metro.)

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and received mixed responses. While some loved her dance and applauded her confidence, others questioned the location where she chose to shoot the reel. Many called such activities ''a nuisance'', and wondered why so many people were shooting dance videos on the metro.

''Your dance is nice. But dancing in the metro is wrong. You can end up having a fine along with disturbing passengers. Be careful,'' wrote one user. ''No rules, no objections to anybody whatever they do...No responsibility,'' commented a second user while a third added, "This should be banned."

"Delhi metro mein kya ho raha hai, Ab bas reels banti hai," a fourth said. (What is happening in the Delhi metro, only reels are being made).

Lately, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has seen a rise in the number of people making Instagram reels inside metro coaches. DMRC has time and again warned commuters not to film videos inside metro coaches but to no avail. Last month, Delhi Metro prohibited passengers from recording videos while traveling.

In a tweet, Delhi Metro wrote, "Travel, don't cause trouble,'' and shared a graphic that reads, ''Be a passenger in Delhi Metro, not a nuisance.''