Video Of Thane School Teaching Civic Values To Students Through Skit Goes Viral

Only when a society's citizens have a feeling of civic duty can social ethics exist. Being responsible as a citizen requires civic sensibility. A video of children discussing "civic values" in the form of a skit is going viral online. In the clip, child actors play out a scene that occurs inside a bus as some passengers surrender their seats to others.

A video of the same was shared by IAS officer Manuj Jindal on Twitter. In the video, a few children are seated in what appear to be bus seats. A child pretending to be an elderly person quickly boards the bus. Another child, pretending to be a passenger, stands up in response. The remainder of the video depicts various scenarios and the responses of the seated passengers.

"How our creative teachers are teaching 'Civic Values' in rural schools. Here's a beautiful clip where students enacted scene offering seats to fellow needy passengers in an invisible bus. Guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes," reads the caption of the 43-second video.

The bureaucrat further mentioned, "A full curriculum on instilling such core civic values for all ZP schools in Thane. School: Indgaon, Thane District."

Since being shared, the video has amassed over a thousand likes and 24,000 views. The inspiring role-play won the praises of many people on the internet.

One person added, "Lovely. Just one caveat. All my life I was the "kid" who got up to give others seats on buses Then a year ago one of my students got up to give me a seat. And I realised - oh god, I'm the old one! I'd say only needed if the person looks infirm -- not just anyone older ;)"

A second person commented, "Very beautiful! I feel teach moral values is the most important work. You see people these days are just educated with no moral values. I only keep people with morals high, it's not rich ppl or poor people it's only n only who has moral values stand high."

"This is beautiful," said another internet user.

