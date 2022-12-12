Video: Architect Explains How She Designed Oval-Shaped School In Rajasthan

Ms Kellogg's post has garnered more than 40,000 views and over 3,500 likes.

American architect Diana Kellogg, who is known for designing Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School, recently explained how she came up with the idea behind the structure built in the middle of the Thar desert in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

Mr Kellogg shared a video on Instagram of the beautiful structure which showed the process of idea formation for the design. In the caption of her post, she wrote that she initially thought of the building to be in the shape of an oval, an egg, or a womb, however, as the project progressed, she now likes to think of the structure as a "seed".

"A seed that extends like ripples of water through our communal oceans, without end...as I have watch the building grown I have seen these connections extending my hope is for infinity," Ms Kellogg wrote on Instagram.

Further, the American architect said that it has been amazing for her to witness the building and her dreams materialise. She stated that the whole project to her is about connectivity. "A school becomes a community and the community a city and on and on," she wrote.

Ms Kellogg's design has been appreciated online. Her post has garnered more than 40,000 views and over 3,500 likes. In the comment section, while one user said that her contribution will be remembered for centuries, another simply called her a "great architect".

"We are thankful to you for making such a marvellous structure....and for a life changing purpose - Education," commented one user. "You are great inspiration seeded in real human hearts," wrote another.

A third user said, "Your excellent efforts towards betterment of the society, will be remembered by upcoming generations. This should be an inspiration for building such schools in every remote areas, which should stay for many centuries." A fourth added, "Wow that's incredible."

Meanwhile, according to Arch Daily, the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School is made entirely of local hand-carved Jaisalmer sandstone by local craftsmen. The whole school remains cool even in the scorching 50 degrees Celsius because of a solar panel canopy on the roof.

The school can serve more than 400 girls and has three buildings known as the Gyaan Center. It consists of The Medha - a performance and art exhibition space with a library and museum, and The Women's Cooperative where local artisans teach mothers and other women weaving and embroidery techniques from the region.