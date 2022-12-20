Video Of Rare Sighting Of Mother Rhino Giving Birth To A Healthy Calf Leaves Internet Amazed

The video was originally shared by Wildfriends Africa on Twitter.

Netizens were thrilled to watch a Rhino giving birth to a calf, who was up and charging minutes after coming into this world. The birth was captured on a video camera and was posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen.

In her post, Ms Ramen wrote that it is rare to sight a rhino giving birth to a baby. "It's a rare to get sight such precious moments. A new life, after 16 to 18 months of gestation - #mother #Rhino The multiple threats for its survival have made these critically endangered species as a population that needs highest protection & conservation."

The video was originally shared by Wildfriends Africa on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

It's a rare to get sight such precious moments. A new life, after 16 to 18 months of gestation - #mother#Rhino



The multiple threats for its survival has made these critically endangered species as a population that needs highest protection & conservatiopic.twitter.com/9FQvzNeiGJ — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 19, 2022

The video of the majestic rhino was liked by many social media users. So far, it has amassed more than 1 lakh views with 2,200 likes and several comments. A user wrote, "May this newborn Rhino have a long, healthy and safe life in the wilderness of Africa so that future generations can appreciate the immense beauty of this marvellous continent and all her creatures, great and small."

Another user wrote, "Beautiful! Seeing God's work is breathtaking! Stay safe, mom & little one!"

The third user commented, "A beautiful moment to see. Let's hope they are safe in the world." The fourth user wrote, "Amazing. I can never understand why someone would want to hunt them."

Rhinoceros are critically endangered species. According to Helpingrhinos.org, poaching and illegal trade of rhino horn have increased sharply since 2007 and remain one of the major reasons rhinos are still endangered today.

Rhino horn trade has been banned under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) since 1977, yet the black-market demand for rhino horn is high. Rhino horns are used in traditional Asian medicine, particularly in Vietnam and China, though there is no scientific evidence that keratin found in the horn is beneficial as a remedy, the website stated.



Featured Video Of The Day Political Slugfest Over China Threat: How To Tame The Dragon?