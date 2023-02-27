Auto Driver's Reaction On Seeing Rhino Approaching Leaves Internet In Splits

The rhinoceros initially looked interested in the auto, but then left it behind.

A rhinoceros' casually strolling on the road freaked out an autorickshaw driver, who jumped out of the vehicle as the animal approached it. The video of the interaction has gone viral on social media and has been tweeted by Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS), Susanta Nanda. The forest officer has not mentioned the location where the video has been shot, but the clip has been viewed more than 28,000 times. The video comes days after a rhino chased a group of tourists on wildlife safari in West Bengal, leading to the vehicle falling into a pit.

In the latest clip, a rhino is seen strolling on a road and suddenly spots a blue-coloured loading auto. As the intrigued animal heads towards the auto to check it out, the driver is seen talking to passengers on the busy road.

By the time the driver and others spot the rhino, it's already too close. The scared driver then jumps out of the auto to save himself.

The rhino briefly checks the back of the auto, and even smells the stuff loaded onto it but then rushes down the street.

''Another day. A full grown Rhinoceros in a hurry & desperate for a lift to reach the home,'' Mr Nanda said on Twitter while sharing the clip.

Another day..

A full grown Rhinoceros in a hurry & desperate for a lift to reach the home 😟 pic.twitter.com/lwazh4KhKg — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 27, 2023

The hilarious interaction has left social media in splits.

''Big guy checks out the auto and goes "naah, that's gonna be a bit of a squeeze", and carries on,'' commented one user. ''The auto driver must have refused to ply on meter,'' tweeted another.

A few days ago, a video from Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal showed tourists clicking photographs of rhinos when the animal suddenly charges at their open jeep.

The driver hastily driving the vehicle backwards, and subsequently, the jeep fell into a pit.

The video was shared by Akash Deep Badhawan, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, on Twitter.