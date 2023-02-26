Chilling Video Shows Rhinos Chasing Tourists On Wildlife Safari, Jeep Falls Into Pit

The hair-raising footage has gone viral on social media

Terrifying footage shows the moment two rhinoceros charged at a safari vehicle in Jaldapara National Park, West Bengal and sent its occupants running for their lives. The incident took place during a wildlife safari, the video shows tourists clicking photographs of rhinos.

The rhinos were seen charging at the jeep. The video showed the driver hastily driving the vehicle backwards, and subsequently, the jeep fell into the ditch of the park.

The video was shared by Akash Deep Badhawan, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer on Twitter. He wrote, "I think it's about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of adventure sports now! Jaldapara today!".

I think it's about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of adventure sports now!

Jaldapara today! pic.twitter.com/ISrfeyzqXt — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) February 25, 2023

According to a PTI report, seven tourists were injured. "The driver could not see the ditch behind, and the vehicle fell into it injuring people including the driver," the news agency reported.

The hair-raising footage has gone viral on social media, racking up thousands of views on Twitter. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Yes.. Time that safaris are regulated. Have seen videos of gypsies being available close to tigers in parks putting stress on these wild animals. Tourism maybe helping generate revenue for protection of wild life, but there have to be clear rules. Off late, it's stretching a lot."

"Nature settles every things accordingly. What we give to the nature same we receive," the second user commented.

The third user wrote, "When the people in a safari jeep are all standing up and the driver can't look behind directly through the middle of the middle rear view mirror, it's absolutely criminal to have the side rear view mirrors removed. Safaris have to backtrack so many times, why drive blind?"



